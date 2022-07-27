Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 17:00

Ieuan Evans named chair of British and Irish Lions board

The former Wales wing played in seven Tests across three Lions tours
Ieuan Evans named chair of British and Irish Lions board

PA Sport Staff

Former Wales captain Ieuan Evans will succeed Jason Leonard as chair of the British and Irish Lions board.

Evans (58) takes up the post on October 1st, the Lions announced.

He played in seven Lions Tests across three tours – Australia (1989), New Zealand (1993) and South Africa (1997) – and won 72 Wales caps, scoring 33 tries.

Evans also skippered his country to the Five Nations Championship title in 1994.

“Having toured with the Lions at the peak of my international career, it is an honour to be appointed chairman of the British and Irish Lions board,” Evans said.

“Lions tours are unique in the world of sport, both in terms of the ultimate challenge they represent and the cultural impact they have.”

Ieuan Evans
Ieuan Evans with the Five Nations trophy won by Wales in 1994 (PA)

Lions managing director Ben Calveley added: “I have no doubt Ieuan will lead the board in our mission to deliver rugby with purpose to players, fans, the game and communities we visit.

“I would also like to thank and pay tribute to Jason Leonard for his commitment and excellent term since being appointed in 2019.”

The Lions’ next tour is to Australia in 2025.

More in this section

Fulham sign Switzerland international Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg Fulham sign Switzerland international Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg
New faces, old stagers and a mid-season break – Premier League talking points New faces, old stagers and a mid-season break – Premier League talking points
England beat Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final England beat Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final
rugbylionsbritish and irish lionsjason leonardben calveleyieuan evans
Yaya Toure to take up coaching role in Tottenham’s academy

Yaya Toure to take up coaching role in Tottenham’s academy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more