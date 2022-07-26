Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 13:03

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man United training ground to discuss future

The Portugal forward missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons
By Phil Blanche, PA

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Manchester United’s training ground to discuss his future at the club.

Ronaldo arrived with his agent Jorge Mendes at Carrington on Tuesday morning ahead of talks with manager Erik ten Hag.

New boss Ten Hag has previously said the 37-year-old is “not for sale” and “in our plans”, but it has been reported that Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football.

Carrington Training Ground – Manchester United FC – Tuesday 26th July
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured driving into Manchester United’s Carrington training ground (Peter Powell/PA Images).

United failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League last term.

Ten Hag’s team instead will compete in the Europa League this season.

Ronaldo has a year left on his United contract after rejoining from Juventus last August.

He made his name at United after signing from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, spending six years at Old Trafford before joining Real Madrid for a then-world record transfer fee of £80 million (€94.6 million).

Ronaldo, who was United’s top scorer with 24 goals last season, has been training at the Portuguese national team’s headquarters in Lisbon.

United start their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton on August 7th after final pre-season games this weekend against Atletico Madrid in Norway and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

