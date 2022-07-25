Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 10:07

Football rumours: Man Utd hold fast to Anthony Martial amid Juventus interest

And Barcelona and Chelsea are jostling to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.
Football rumours: Man Utd hold fast to Anthony Martial amid Juventus interest

By PA Sport Staff

Juventus are reportedly targeting Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial as a summer transfer target – but his club have signalled they have no intention of selling him, the Daily Mirror reports. The 26-year-old has been impressing during pre-season, solidifying his value to new boss Erik ten Hag.

Barcelona and Chelsea are jostling to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, the Daily Mail reports. The paper writes that Barca are increasingly confident of securing the 23-year-old, who has made no secret of preferring the Spanish giants.

Arsenal have admitted to being interested in Lyon attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá but are yet to commence talks with the Ligue 1 club. The Times reports Edu, Arsenal’s Brazilian technical director, has been a “big fan for a long time” of the 24-year-old.

And The Sun says Newcastle will make a move for Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, 22, – provided Leeds stand firm on winger Jack Harrison, 25. The West Yorkshire club previously rejected a Newcastle bid for Harrison, 25, and want £35million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Armando Broja: i reports Newcastle and Everton have stepped up their pursuit of the 20-year-old Chelsea and Albania striker after West Ham lost interest.

Nordi Mukiele: The Daily Mail writes Paris St-Germain have agreed to a £13m loan deal for the 24-year-old RB Leipzig and France defender.

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton still has ‘plenty of fuel in the tank’ after 300th Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton still has ‘plenty of fuel in the tank’ after 300th Grand Prix
Saturday sport: Kilkenny and Cork secure spots in All-Ireland camogie final Saturday sport: Kilkenny and Cork secure spots in All-Ireland camogie final
Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari and Red Bull are in their own league Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari and Red Bull are in their own league
soccerchelseamanchester unitedpremier leagueleedsbarcelonaevertonnewcastlejuventustransfersarsenalsevillaparis st-germainedurb leipziganthony martialnewcastle unitedbarcajack harrisondwight mcneilgossiperik ten hagjules koundearmando brojaharrisonrb salzburglucas paquetanordi mukiele
Rugby players with early-onset dementia to issue proceedings against authorities

Rugby players with early-onset dementia to issue proceedings against authorities

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more