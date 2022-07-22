Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 21:11

Everton to offer free tickets for Dynamo Kyiv game to Ukrainian refugees

Entry to the ‘Match for Peace’ at Goodison Park will be free for families and their hosts living on Merseyside
Everton to offer free tickets for Dynamo Kyiv game to Ukrainian refugees

Carl Markham, PA

Everton will offer Ukrainian refugees free tickets to their pre-season ‘Match for Peace’ against Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park.

The club is liaising with six councils – Wirral, St Helens, Sefton, Knowsley, Halton and Liverpool – to ensure families who have been housed across the region as part of the Government’s ‘Home For Ukraine’ scheme have the opportunity to attend next Friday.

“We are delighted to work with councils across the city region to extend this invitation to the Ukrainian refugee families and their hosts living here on Merseyside,” said a club statement.

“We are committed to doing all we can to help those people impacted by the shocking war in Ukraine.

“This game provides a spotlight on that fundraising activity and by raising funds together, we can help those affected by the ongoing conflict.”

Proceeds from the game, including supporter donations, will go directly to humanitarian charities supporting the people of Ukraine.

The club contributed £250,000 to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal in March and that was matched by Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.

More in this section

Charles Leclerc has the edge over Max Verstappen at Circuit Paul Ricard Charles Leclerc has the edge over Max Verstappen at Circuit Paul Ricard
Paul Waring remains top of Cazoo Classic leaderboard with two-shot lead Paul Waring remains top of Cazoo Classic leaderboard with two-shot lead
Fernando Alonso hails legend Lewis Hamilton on eve of his 300th Formula One race Fernando Alonso hails legend Lewis Hamilton on eve of his 300th Formula One race
soccerevertonukrainefarhad moshiribill kenwrightukraine humanitarian appealdynamo kiev
London mayor reveals plan for Olympic and Paralympic return

London mayor reveals plan for Olympic and Paralympic return

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more