Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 14:15

Quidditch sporting body changes name to quadball to disassociate with JK Rowling

The last international quidditch tournament, the IQA European Games 2022, will be held in Limerick on July 23rd-24rd
Quidditch sporting body changes name to quadball to disassociate with JK Rowling

Thomson Reuters

Quidditch, the sport inspired by the wizarding game in the Harry Potter books, will now be known as quadball, its governing bodies said, a name change meant in part to distance themselves from author JK Rowling's views on transgender issues.

In a statement on its website on Wednesday, the International Quidditch Association (IQA) said it was joining US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch - now rebranded as US Quadball (USQ) and Major League Quadball - in adopting the new name after all three bodies had previously announced their decision to make the change.

At the time they cited two reasons: Rowling's opinions on transgender matters which have caused controversy, and Warner Bros., which was behind the Harry Potter films, owning the trademark for "quidditch", limiting the sport's expansion.

In 2020, Rowling voiced her concerns over trans women being allowed access to female spaces, drawing praise from some women's rights campaigners as well as accusations of transphobia, which the author has rejected, by trans activists.

Chris Lau, chair of the IQA Board of Trustees, said IQA was "very excited to be joining USQ and MLQ in changing the name of our sport and supporting this change across our members worldwide".

He added: "We are confident in this step and we look forward to all the new opportunities quadball will bring. This is an important moment in our sport’s history."

Quadball, referring to the number of balls and positions in the sport, was chosen following surveys.

First introduced in Rowling's books, the game was adapted to real life in 2005 with two teams of seven players running around with broomsticks between their legs in a full contact sport.

Today nearly 600 teams in 40 countries play the game, according to the IQA.

The USQ and MLQ will own the quadball trademark in the United States, the IQA said, adding that it expects to enter into a licence agreement to use the term.

It said the last international quidditch tournament, the IQA European Games 2022, will be held on July 23rd-24rd in Limerick, featuring 20 teams from Europe, Australia and Hong Kong.

More in this section

Sebastien Haller grateful for support after testicular tumour diagnosis Sebastien Haller grateful for support after testicular tumour diagnosis
Jesse Marsch ‘actively pursuing’ striker and left-back to strengthen Leeds Jesse Marsch ‘actively pursuing’ striker and left-back to strengthen Leeds
Tottenham sign defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough Tottenham sign defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough
limerickjk rowlingharry pottertrans rightsquidditchquadball
Thousands of Limerick fans greet All-Ireland hurling champions

Thousands of Limerick fans greet All-Ireland hurling champions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more