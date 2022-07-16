Saturday sport: Rory McIlroy hopes to make breakthrough on day three of Open

Rugby

Ireland battled to a landmark series win in New Zealand after holding off a second-half fightback to secure a stunning 32-22 success from an epic encounter in Wellington.

Andy Farrell’s men led by 19 points at the break courtesy of a spellbinding first-half display which brought tries for Josh Van Der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw.

But the All Blacks moved to within three points in a breathless second period thanks to scores from Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane and Will Jordan, before Rob Herring crossed to help the tourists home on a historic evening. Members of the triumphant squad were pictured in tears at full-time as they savoured arguably the greatest result in Irish rugby history, which also moved them top of the world rankings. Read more: Ireland pull off stunning series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand 𝗪𝗘'𝗩𝗘 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗧!



HISTORY MADE ✖ 2⃣



NZ SUMMER TOUR 2022 = COMPLETED IT ✅ #TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/v3G7o0vopa — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 16, 2022

Golf

Rory McIlroy feels well-placed to end his major drought as he heads into day three of the 150th Open Championship.

The Co Down man tees off his third round at The Open from 10 under-par this afternoon, three shots behind halfway leader Cameron Smith.

Shane Lowry is five-under after three holes today, while David Carey is out on course from five-under at 2.10pm.

Kevin Kisner took advantage of favourable conditions to surge up the leaderboard this morning.

The world number 25, who made the halfway cut on the mark of level par, revelled in the sunshine and lack of wind to make six birdies in a front nine of 30, one off the record in an Open at St Andrews set by Tony Jacklin in 1970.

Bryson is making a move 👀 @b_dechambeau is up to -7️⃣ for the Championship and has made his way onto the front page of the leaderboard



Follow live scores 👉 https://t.co/TobaIOE3aN#The150thOpen #NTTDATAWall #NTTDATA #drivingdatafurther pic.twitter.com/5Vev8LlDCr — The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2022

Gaelic games

Ladies' football

Meath continue the defence of their All-Ireland Senior Ladies' Football title this afternoon.

The Royals face Dublin's conquerors Donegal in the semi-finals at Croke Park at 4pm.

Mayo and Kerry are just getting underway in their last-four clash.

Camogie

Two All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-finals are taking place today at Semple Stadium.

Kilkenny go up against Dublin at 5.30pm, while there is a 3.15pm throw-in for the all-Munster meeting of Waterford and Limerick.