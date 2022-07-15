Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 12:54

Cristiano Ronaldo set to reject staggering wage offer from Saudi Arabian club

A Saudi club is understood to have sounded him out about a potential two-year deal worth €275 million
Cristiano Ronaldo set to reject staggering wage offer from Saudi Arabian club

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Melbourne

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to pass on an eye-watering proposal from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, the PA news agency understands.

It recently emerged that the 37-year-old asked to leave Old Trafford if an acceptable offer arrived following a disappointing first season back at the club.

Ronaldo is absent from United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue and speculation continues over his future.

The club have repeatedly said that the veteran is not for sale and manager Erik ten Hag reiterated that stance earlier in the week.

Few could realistically afford Ronaldo, but a Saudi club is understood to have sounded him out about a potential two-year deal worth €275 million.

That figure would dwarf any other player’s wage and could also see United receive a fee in the region €30 million.

But Ronaldo is expected to reject the proposal – perhaps no surprise given his desire to play top level football, with United’s lack of Champions League football a key part of his frustration.

There remains no update as to when the forward will link up with Ten Hag’s side, who are currently in Melbourne, Australia.

More in this section

Russia loses appeal against FIFA and UEFA decision to ban teams from competition Russia loses appeal against FIFA and UEFA decision to ban teams from competition
Marcus Armitage makes move on second morning of the Open Marcus Armitage makes move on second morning of the Open
France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium
soccerpremier leaguefootballman utdcristiano ronaldoronaldo
Johnny Sexton wants best display of season to seal historic win over All Blacks

Johnny Sexton wants best display of season to seal historic win over All Blacks

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more