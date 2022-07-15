Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 13:43

Johnny Sexton wants best display of season to seal historic win over All Blacks

The 37-year-old is poised to move level with Paul O’Connell as his country’s fifth most-capped player.
Johnny Sexton wants best display of season to seal historic win over All Blacks

By Ed Elliot, PA

Captain Johnny Sexton says Ireland intend to sign off for the summer with their “best performance of the season” as they seek to claim a landmark series win in New Zealand.

Ireland rewrote the record books with last weekend’s maiden away victory over the All Blacks and are now aiming to make more history on Saturday in Wellington.

Sexton celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday and is poised to move level with Paul O’Connell as his country’s fifth most-capped player by making his 108th Test appearance.

Ireland will leapfrog France to the top of the world rankings with a win at Sky Stadium, albeit the Kiwis have not lost a home series since 1994.

“The group are in good spirits, gearing up for a massive game,” said the fly-half. “We’re really looking forward to it.

“It’s a great place to be; creating a little bit of history last week, but now we’ve got a chance to do something a little bigger and a little bit more special.

“All the boys are just concentrating on getting our best performance of the season out there and see where that leaves us.”

Ireland won 23-12 in Dunedin last Saturday to cancel out a 42-19 drubbing in the Auckland opener.

Sexton, who needs six more points to reach 1,000 in the green jersey, hopes to lead another performance worthy of making the country proud.

“It’s something we speak about all the time, the people back home watching, whether it’s family, friends,” he said.

“But also the whole country will be up tomorrow morning watching and it doesn’t go unnoticed. Hopefully we can do them proud.”

More in this section

Marcus Armitage makes move on second morning of the Open Marcus Armitage makes move on second morning of the Open
France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium
Bundee Aki joins Ireland’s starting XV for New Zealand series decider Bundee Aki joins Ireland’s starting XV for New Zealand series decider
new zealandrugby unionjohnny sextonsextonirelandrugbyuwellington
Russia loses appeal against FIFA and UEFA decision to ban teams from competition

Russia loses appeal against FIFA and UEFA decision to ban teams from competition

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more