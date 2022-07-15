Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 07:49

Football rumours: Juventus shift sights to Arsenal’s Gabriel

The 24-year-old has come to the side’s attention as their hopes of signing Kalidou Koulibaly and Matthijs de Ligt virtually ended.
Football rumours: Juventus shift sights to Arsenal’s Gabriel

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Juventus have approached Arsenal about the possibility of signing defender Gabriel, according to The Independent. The 24-year-old has come to the side’s attention as their hopes of signing Kalidou Koulibaly or retaining Matthijs de Ligt virtually ended.

Newcastle have abandoned pursuit of two of their top transfer targets and are drawing up a new list due to disillusionment with quoted fees and wage demands, according to the Telegraph. The paper reports that the club’s hopes of signing 22-year-old Alexander Isak and 23-year-old Moussa Diaby from Real Sociedad and Bayer Leverkusen respectively have been dropped for a focus on younger and less established players.

The Times reports Tottenham are set to complete their signing of 21-year-old Middlesbrough player Djed Spence for £12million. Antonio Conte had been keen on Spence’s flexibility as a defender.

England v Slovenia – UEFA European U21 Championship – Qualifying – Group G – The John Smith’s Stadium
Djed Spence (Martin Rickett/PA)

And Chelsea have suffered a blow in their pursuit of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, according to the Daily Mail. Milan are expected to offer the 23-year-old a new long-term contract and are reluctant to sell him for anything under £127m.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergio Gomez: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Arsenal are flirting with signing the 21-year-old Anderlecht left-back.

Calvin Bassey: Ajax have made an offer for the 22-year-old Rangers defender, according to the Daily Mail.

More in this section

Bundee Aki joins Ireland’s starting XV for New Zealand series decider Bundee Aki joins Ireland’s starting XV for New Zealand series decider
France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium
From Seve to Tiger, great St Andrews moments as 150th Open goes to home of golf From Seve to Tiger, great St Andrews moments as 150th Open goes to home of golf
soccerchelseapremier leaguenewcastletransferstottenhamac milangabrielgossipdjed spencejesse lingardcalvin basseyrafael leaosergio gomez
Andy Murray fights back to beat Max Purcell but limps off court with injury

Andy Murray fights back to beat Max Purcell but limps off court with injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more