What sport is on TV: All of the weekend's live action

Kenneth Fox

The All-Ireland Hurling final and the third test between Ireland and the All Blacks headline a cracking weekend of sport.

Limerick and Kilkenny face off at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon for the All-Ireland hurling crown. The Treaty County will be looking for their third All-Ireland in a row while The Cats are looking for their first since 2015.

Down under in New Zealand, Ireland will look to win their first ever series against the All Blacks after a historic win last weekend.

Euro 2022 also continues over the weekend as Northern Ireland take on hosts England on Friday and Sweden and Portugal square off on Sunday.

Here's where you can watch all of this weekend's televised sport...

Friday

Cycling: Tour de France. Live on TG4 from 1pm.

Golf: The Open, Live on Sky Sports Golf from 6.30am.

Soccer: Euro 2022, Northern Ireland v England 8pm Live on RTÉ Two with coverage from 7.30pm.

We'll have full coverage of these two eye-catching groups in the afternoon, too 👀



(All times are BST)#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/M1Ke4RjMVw — The Open (@TheOpen) July 13, 2022

Saturday

Rugby: New Zealand v Ireland third test, Live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am.

Cycling: Tour de France. Live on TG4 from 1pm.

GAA: Limerick v Waterford (All-Ireland Camogie quarter-finals) - 3.15pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 3pm.

GAA: Dublin v Kilkenny (All-Ireland Camogie quarter-finals) - 5.15pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 5.15pm.

GAA: Kerry v Mayo (All-Ireland Women's semi-final)- 2pm. Live on TG4 from 1.30pm.

GAA: Donegal v Mayo (All-Ireland Women's semi-final) - 4pm. Live on TG4 from 3.45pm.

Soccer: Euro 2022, Denmark v Spain or Finland vs Germany - 8pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 7.30pm.

Cricket: Ireland v New Zealand, 3rd ODI. Live on BT Sport 2 at 1pm

Golf: The Open Championship Round 2. Live on Sky Sports Golf from 9am

Sunday

GAA: Limerick v Kilkenny (All-Ireland Hurling final) -3.30pm. Live coverage on RTÉ Two from 2pm and Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm.

Cycling: Tour de France. Live on TG4 from 11.30am.

Soccer: Euro 2022, Sweden v Portugal or Switzerland v The Netherlands - 5pm. Live coverage on RTÉ Two from 4.35pm.

Golf: The Open Championship Day Four. Live coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 8am.