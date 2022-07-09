Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 15:43

St Andrews will feel like the Open title defence I never had – Rory McIlroy

McIlroy won the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool but was unable to defend it at St Andrews the following year due to an ankle injury
St Andrews will feel like the Open title defence I never had – Rory McIlroy

Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Rory McIlroy is relishing the title defence he never had in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

McIlroy led from start to finish to win the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool, but was prevented from attempting to retain the Claret Jug on the Old Course the following year after suffering an ankle injury playing football.

That means it is 12 years since the world number two last contested an Open at St Andrews, when he started with a brilliant 63, slumped to a second round of 80 in terrible weather and fought back to finish in a tie for third.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy slumped to a second round of 80 during the 2010 Open at St Andrews (Rui Vieira/PA)

“I can’t go into The Open approaching it like I’ve got unfinished business at this golf course,” McIlroy told TheOpen.com. “You know I feel like there’s enough pressure on me anyway without putting more on myself.

“But it’s one that I‘ve been looking forward to for a long, long time – 12 years. I want to just make sure that I’m in the best possible shape to go there.

“I’m playing well, I’m playing some of the best golf I’ve played in a long time. I’ve played well in the majors this year without getting the win, but I’ve contended in all of them really. So it’s a good opportunity.”

McIlroy carded a closing 64 to finish runner-up to Scottie Scheffler in the Masters and was eighth in the US PGA and fifth in the US Open, the latter performance coming a week after his victory in the Canadian Open.

“I have maybe something to prove to myself and other people, but the way I’m playing I feel like I’m going in there with just as good a chance I’ve had at an Open since I can remember,” McIlroy added.

“Even the Open that I won in 2014 seems like a long time ago now as well. So I would love to get my hands on another Claret Jug. Everyone talks about winning an Open Championship, and then winning an Open at St Andrews maybe means that little bit extra.

“St Andrews will feel like the defence I never had, and then hopefully I’m defending at Royal Liverpool again in 2023.”

More in this section

Paul Pogba arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch Paul Pogba arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch
Winger Mack Hansen happy for Ireland to be written off against New Zealand Winger Mack Hansen happy for Ireland to be written off against New Zealand
Max Verstappen takes sprint race victory and Austrian Grand Prix pole Max Verstappen takes sprint race victory and Austrian Grand Prix pole
golfrory mcilroyst andrew;sopen championshipopen
Jurgen Klopp reveals family were caught up in Champions League final chaos

Jurgen Klopp reveals family were caught up in Champions League final chaos

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more