Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 19:59

Galway beat Mayo as All-Ireland minor football champions

Galway have won a first Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor football title since 2007.

They beat Connacht rivals Mayo by 15-points to 9 in this evening’s final at Dr Hyde Park, throwing in at 7.15pm.

Galway were crowned minor champions beating Mayo by six points, with four minutes of extra time added to the game.

In the 31st minute, Galway's Éanna Monaghan went for a goal, with his shot passing the post going wide.

Ronan Clarke's attempted goal for Mayo was saved by a combination of Galway keeper Kyle Gilmore and full-back Ryan Flaherty in the 22nd minute.

First Half Scorers:

Galway

Éanna Monaghan 0-4, Colm Costello 0-2 , Stephen Curley 0-1, Fionn O'Connor 0-1.

Mayo

James Maheady 0-3, Ronan Clarke 0-1, Cathal Keaveney 0-1, Colm McHale 0-1.

 

footballgalwaymayominorall irelanddr hyde parkall-ireland minor football championship final.
