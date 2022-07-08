Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 10:17

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet set for Tottenham medical ahead of loan move

The Barcelona defender looks set to sign in time to go on the club’s pre-season tour.
By Nick Purewal, PA

Clement Lenglet was due to undergo a medical on Friday before completing his season-long loan move to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands.

The Barcelona centre-back is now expected to complete his one-campaign switch to Spurs in time to head out on the club’s pre-season tour to South Korea on Saturday.

Lenglet has made more than 100 appearances for Barcelona since joining the Catalan club in 2018 after a season at Sevilla.

Antonio Conte File Photo
Antonio Conte has been backed in the summer transfer window at Tottenham (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Nancy product boasts 15 caps for France and will add further depth to Tottenham’s redeveloped squad under Antonio Conte.

Lenglet should now become Tottenham’s fifth big recruit of the summer, as Spurs chiefs continue to back Conte in the transfer market.

Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison have all already completed moves to Spurs.

Tottenham have already made their Champions League qualification count in the transfer market, with Conte also making good on his aims to bring in quality additions to the north Londoners’ squad.

Meanwhile, Spurs have confirmed they have reached agreement with Dutch side Ajax for the transfer of winger Steven Bergwijn.

The 24-year-old Holland international, who joined the club in a £27million switch from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020, will depart having made 81 appearances.

A statement on Tottenham’s official website said: “We have reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Steven Bergwijn.

“We wish Stevie all the best for the future.”

