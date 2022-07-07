Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 16:42

Zhou Guanyu happy to be back for Austrian GP after huge Silverstone crash

The Chinese driver credited the car's halo devise with saving his life
Zhou Guanyu happy to be back for Austrian GP after huge Silverstone crash

Thomson Reuters

Chinese Formula One rookie Zhou Guanyu is looking forward to a quick return to racing in Austria this weekend after a huge crash last Sunday in which he feared his car would catch fire with him trapped inside.

The Alfa Romeo driver spoke to reporters on Thursday about the British Grand Prix crash that sent his car flying over a tyre wall at Silverstone before being wedged sideways between barriers and the catch fence.

He repeated that the halo head protection system, a titanium ring around the cockpit, had saved his life.

"(I'm) happy to have back-to-back races because if you had a summer break after (such a crash) that would be terrible, because you would be thinking about it and repeating the crash in your mind again and again," he said.

"Good to be back as soon as I could."

Zhou Guanyu Silverstone crash
Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou crashes at the start of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Photo: PA Images

Zhou posted a picture on Twitter of him with FIA medical staff at the Red Bull Ring captioned: "Finished the final medical check, all good to go."

Reliving the crash, the driver said his instinct after the car took off and flipped upside down at speed along the asphalt in a shower of sparks was to remove his hands from the steering wheel.

"You can break your hand very easily with a crash like that... I knew that I’d be facing a massive impact coming up because the car wasn’t stopping," he explained.

"Once I was basically stopped, I didn’t know where I was, because I was upside down.

"There was (something) leaking. I wasn’t sure if it was from my body or is this from the car? So I just tried to switch (off) the engine... I knew if the fire starts, it would be difficult to get out."

Zhou, China's first Formula One driver, said he did not know how he survived the incident but "looking back, obviously, the halo I saw saved me".

More in this section

Luis Sinisterra becomes latest arrival at big-spending Leeds Luis Sinisterra becomes latest arrival at big-spending Leeds
Nottingham Forest sign defender Moussa Niakhate from Mainz Nottingham Forest sign defender Moussa Niakhate from Mainz
Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals
f1formula onecrashsilverstonealfa romeoaustrian gpzhou guanyubritish gp
Ireland coach Andy Farrell insists players deserve second crack at New Zealand

Ireland coach Andy Farrell insists players deserve second crack at New Zealand

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more