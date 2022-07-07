Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 08:04

Football rumours: Arsenal race United to sign Youri Tielemans

Mikel Arteta believes his £30 million deal for Tielemans is solid.
Football rumours: Arsenal race United to sign Youri Tielemans

By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal are confident of beating Manchester United in a race to sign 25-year-old Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to The Sun. The paper writes that boss Mikel Arteta believes his £30 million deal for Tielemans is solid despite the interest from Old Trafford and also from Newcastle.

And the same paper reports that Arteta is looking to get rid of seven players to fund their spending this summer. The club have already spent £83m on Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinos and Matt Turner, but are hoping to secure more fresh faces.

Everton are planning to fend off interest in their 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon by handing him a new contract, according to The Times. Newcastle have joined the ranks of clubs interested in the England Under-21 international, with a link to Tottenham also being reported.

England v Albania – UEFA European U21 Championship – Qualifying – Group G – Proact Stadium
Everton are planning to fend off interest in their 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon, right, by handing him a new contract (Martin Rickett/PA)

And boss Frank Lampard may use the same approach to keep 25-year-old striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the club, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Morgan Gibbs-White: talkSPORT reports Crystal Palace believe they can beat Everton and Nottingham Forest to sign the 22-year-old Wolves midfielder.

Jesse Lingard: ESPN reports the 29-year-old midfielder will fly to the US to hold talks with Major League Soccer sides.

More in this section

Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test
Justin Thomas: Beating LIV Golf rebel would make Scottish Open win even sweeter Justin Thomas: Beating LIV Golf rebel would make Scottish Open win even sweeter
Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals
soccerfrank lampardmanchester unitedpremier leagueevertontransfersmikel artetaarsenalanthony gordondominic calvert-lewinyouri tielemansgossipjesse lingard
Nottingham Forest sign defender Moussa Niakhate from Mainz

Nottingham Forest sign defender Moussa Niakhate from Mainz

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more