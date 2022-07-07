Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 06:43

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling moves closer to Chelsea switch

The two Premier League clubs are now working out the final details of an expected £45million transfer.
By Andy Hampson, PA

Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms for a move to Chelsea from Manchester City, the PA news agency understands.

Should it go through, the move would end England international Sterling’s seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling (left) has won the Premier League four times with City
Raheem Sterling, left’ has won the Premier League four times with City (Peter Powell/PA)

The 27-year-old has scored 131 goals for City in 339 appearances since moving from Liverpool for £49 million in 2015.

During his time in Manchester he has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles.

Yet with his contract due to expire at the end of next season, speculation over his future has been rife for some time.

Sterling would provide an alternative to the departed Romelu Lukaku
Sterling would provide an alternative to the departed Romelu Lukaku, pictured (Martin Rickett/PA)

He has previously been linked with European clubs such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but Chelsea have emerged as strong potential suitors since the end of last season.

The Blues are looking to rebuild following their recent takeover by a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

Sterling would take the place in the squad left by Romelu Lukaku, who has re-joined Inter Milan on loan after a disappointing season since his £97.5 million signing last summer.

Sterling, who grew up in London and played for QPR at youth level before joining Liverpool at the age of 15, would be the third major departure from City this summer after Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus.

