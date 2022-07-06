Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 21:39

Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal produces stunning recovery to reach last four

Nick Kyrgios earned a maiden grand slam last-four appearance while Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina set up an exciting second women’s semi-final.
Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal produces stunning recovery to reach last four

By George Sessions, PA

Rafael Nadal provided his own epic five-setter to stay on course for a calendar year grand slam after a dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The 22-time grand-slam champion looked down and out after going two sets to one down but dug in to move two victories away from a third title at the All England Club.

Elsewhere, the Nick Kyrgios show carried on after he eased past Cristian Garin while Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina secured the final two semi-final spots in the women’s draw.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the day 10 action.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Nick Kyrgios celebrates after beating Cristian Garin in straight sets to reach his first grand slam semi-final (Steven Paston/PA)

Quote of the day

 

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Beckham in the box

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
David Beckham and his mum Sandra in the royal box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wimbledon on Tuesday, it was time for sporting royalty on Wednesday in the form of ex-England captain David Beckham and Olympic heroes Laura and Jason Kenny.

Beckham brought his mum Sandra along and looked pumped several times during a thrilling men’s quarter-final between Nadal and Fritz on Centre Court.

More in this section

Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals
Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test
Impressive Wout Van Aert soloes to stage four victory at Tour de France Impressive Wout Van Aert soloes to stage four victory at Tour de France
tennissimona halepnick kyrgiosrafael nadalwimbledonwrapall england clubelena rybakina
Justin Thomas: Beating LIV Golf rebel would make Scottish Open win even sweeter

Justin Thomas: Beating LIV Golf rebel would make Scottish Open win even sweeter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more