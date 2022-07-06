Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 17:23

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Kyrgios

The Croatian-born Australian tennis player’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.
By Rebecca Speare-Cole, PA

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.

The Croatian-born Australian tennis player’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.

He is currently has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.

Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina on Court No 1.

At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.

She then said: “It’s been a while since our relationship ended so obviously I’ve always kept my relationship very private and I would like to keep it like that.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Nick Kyrgios during the Gentlemen’s Quarter Final match against Cristian Garin. (PA)

“I’m definitely against domestic violence and I hope it gets resolved, but yeah I mean haven’t had that experience with him.”

Kyrgios has been summoned to the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am on August 2nd, according to court listings.

A police statement said: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates’ Court on August 2 in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

His barrister Jason Moffett told The Canberra Times in Australia the charge was “in the context of a domestic relationship”.

He said: “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

“Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

In a statement released later on Tuesday, his lawyer Pierre Johannessen said: “At the present time, the allegations are not considered as fact by the court, and Mr Kyrgios is not considered charged with an offence until the first appearance.

“Until the court formally accepts the prosecution will be proceeding with a charge, and that the charge before the court is to be applied to the person summoned to appear, it may be misleading to the public to describe the summons in any other manner than a formal direction to appear to face allegations, the precise nature of which is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the prosecution or Mr Kyrgios.

“While Mr Kyrgios is committed to addressing any and all allegations once clear, taking the matter seriously does not warrant any misreading of the process Mr Kyrgios is required to follow.”

The Australian has been marred in controversy during the tournament as he received fines for his conduct at the tournament.

The 27-year-old received a $10,000 punishment after he admitted spitting in the direction of a spectator who had heckled him during the first-round tie against Paul Jubb, and a $4,000 fine for swearing during Saturday’s fiery clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kyrgios, who has regularly clashed with line judges at this grand slam, later broke the strict dress code at Wimbledon when he wore red Air Jordan trainers and a red cap for an on-court interview following his most recent victory.

An All England Club spokesman said: “We have been made aware of legal proceedings involving Nick Kyrgios in Australia and, as they are ongoing, we are not in a position to offer a comment.

“We are in touch with Nick’s team and he remains scheduled to play his quarter-final match tomorrow.”

tennissportnick kyrgioswimbledonkyrgiosajla tomljanovic
