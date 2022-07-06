Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 11:16

Football rumours: Chelsea close in on Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt

Discussions with Manchester City over 27-year-old Ake are ‘thought to be more advanced’.
Football rumours: Chelsea close in on Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea are hoping to complete the signing of either one of their top targets, Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake, this week, according to the Evening Standard. The paper writes a new centre-back is a priority for Thomas Tuchel but 22-year-old Juventus player De Ligt is reportedly highly sought by Bayern Munich. Discussions with Manchester City over 27-year-old Ake are “thought to be more advanced”.

Tottenham are keen to sign 25-year-old Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper reports that despite anticipated success in signing Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, boss Antonio Conte is still keen to get Torres on board.

Newcastle are frustrated by a high price tag on Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby but have not given up hope, according to The Daily Telegraph. The 22-year-old has been valued at £60million and talks are in deadlock, but interest from fans is making it difficult for Newcastle to walk away.

Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby celebrates scoring their side’s third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League, Group G match at BayArena, Leverkusen. Picture date: Thursday November 25, 2021.
Moussa Diaby (PA/DPA)

And the Nottingham Post reports that Nottingham Forest are in talks with Bayern Munich over 24-year-old left-back Omar Richards. Richards is available for around £8.5m this summer, a year after joining the German side.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Sky Sports reports the 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder has signed with Juventus on a four-year contract.

Aaron Hickey: The Guardian reports Brentford will confirm the signing of the 20-year-old defender from Bologna.

More in this section

Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test
Impressive Wout Van Aert soloes to stage four victory at Tour de France Impressive Wout Van Aert soloes to stage four victory at Tour de France
Nick Kyrgios charged over common assault 'in context of a domestic relationship' Nick Kyrgios charged over common assault 'in context of a domestic relationship'
soccermanchester unitedleedstransfersarsenalwest hamnathan akepaul pogbagossipomar richardspau torresmatthijs de ligtaaron hickey
Premier League footballer arrested in ‘rape’ inquiry facing further allegations

Premier League footballer arrested in ‘rape’ inquiry facing further allegations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more