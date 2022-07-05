Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 13:35

Nick Kyrgios to appear in Australian court over common assault charge

The Wimbledon quarter-finalist is listed to appear in Australia Capital Territory Magistrates Court on August 2.
By Rebecca Speare-Cole, PA

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court in Australia next month in relation to a charge of common assault.

The world number 40, who is due to play in the last eight of the men’s singles on Wednesday, will appear at the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am on August 2nd, according to court listings.

A police statement said: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates’ Court on August 2 in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

Nick Kyrgios has reached the Wimbledon last eight
Nick Kyrgios has reached the Wimbledon last eight (Zac Goodwin/PA)

His barrister Jason Moffett told The Canberra Times in Australia the charge was “in the context of a domestic relationship”.

He said: “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

“Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Kyrgios, who was not on the practice schedule at the All England Club on Tuesday, faces world number 43 Cristian Garin for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Nick Kyrgios acknowledges the crowd after reaching the quarter-finals
Nick Kyrgios acknowledges the crowd after reaching the quarter-finals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Australian has matched his best performance at SW19 by reaching the last eight.

But he has been marred by controversy and has been fined twice for his conduct at the tournament.

The 27-year-old received a 10,000 US dollar (£8,260) punishment after he admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator who had heckled him during the first-round tie against Paul Jubb, and a 4,000 dollars (£3,300) fine for swearing during Saturday’s fiery clash with fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kyrgios, who has regularly clashed with line judges at this grand slam, also broke the strict dress code at Wimbledon when he wore red Air Jordan trainers and a red cap for an on-court interview following his most recent victory over American Brandon Nakashima.

tennisnick kyrgioswimbledonkyrgios
