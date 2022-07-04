Christian Eriksen verbally agrees to join Manchester United

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as Feyenoord’s Tyrell Malacia prepares to complete his move to Old Trafford, the PA news agency understands.

The summer rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag has been slow to get off the ground after a disappointing campaign that saw the Red Devils register their lowest ever Premier League points tally.

The push to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has dragged on for a club that have made great strides in their move for two other players.

Tyrell Malacia’s move to Manchester United is getting closer (David Davies/PA)

The PA news agency understands Denmark international Eriksen has verbally agreed in principle to join United, with a three-year deal being prepared.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan attacking midfielder shone for Brentford in the second half of last season as he made a miraculous return from the cardiac arrest suffered at Euro 2020 last summer.

Feyenoord full-back Malacia is set to be the first signing of the Ten Hag era.

Having looked set to sign for Ligue 1 side Lyon, United swooped in for a player that is understood be costing €15 million bid, plus €2 million in add-ons.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not at training with Manchester United on Monday morning (PA)

Malacia was at the Carrington training complex to complete his medical on Monday, when United’s international players returned from their summer break.

Cristiano Ronaldo was conspicuous by his absence from that group just days after it emerged that the frustrated star had told United he would like to leave if the right offer came in.

United are adamant the 37-year-old will not be sold and are understood to have accepted the frontman’s explanation that family issues meant he was unable to report for training.