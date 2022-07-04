Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 10:52

Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday

Nadal and Kyrgios take to Centre Court later today
Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday

PA Sport Staff

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will grace Centre Court on day eight of the Championships in Wimbledon.

Former SW19 winner Simona Halep will also play on the biggest stage at the All England Club in a last-16 battle with fourth seed Paula Badosa.

But with this year being the first when matches were scheduled on the middle Sunday, what used to be known as ‘Manic Monday’ will be a lot less hectic.

 

Here's a look ahead to the start of the second week.

Order of Play

Match of the Day

Second up on Centre Court sees 2019 winner Simona Halep take on world number four Paula Badosa, who has only made the quarter-finals of a grand slam once before.

The only meeting between the pair took place at the Madrid Open in April where Halep eased to a straight-sets victory. It should be a different story this time with Badosa feeling a lot more comfortable on grass now, but you can never bet against 30-year-old Halep on the lawn.

Fourth of July celebrations in SW19

 

Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe saw their Wimbledon campaigns finish on Sunday – while Venus Williams’ shock return in the mixed doubles also ended on day seven of the Championships – but the other United States players still involved in singles at SW19 get the chance to play on their Independence Day.

Brandon Nakashima faces Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court first up while Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova will both hope to provide fireworks on Court One.

Weather

More in this section

Ireland quartet set to return ahead of second Test with New Zealand Ireland quartet set to return ahead of second Test with New Zealand
Marcus Rashford feels ‘buzz’ at Manchester United after recharging his batteries Marcus Rashford feels ‘buzz’ at Manchester United after recharging his batteries
Gregor Townsend admits frustration after Scotland’s loss in Argentina Gregor Townsend admits frustration after Scotland’s loss in Argentina
tennisnick kyrgiosrafael nadalwimbledonall england clubsimon halep
Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more