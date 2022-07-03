Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 15:55

Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

The Chinese driver was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher, with the FIA and Alfa Romeo confirming he was conscious.
Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

The British Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo was launched upside down.

Chinese rookie Zhou was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon were also caught up in the alarming accident at Silverstone.

Russell was quickly out of his car after the incident.

A spokesperson for Formula One’s governing body said: “The FIA advises that following the start of the race, emergency crews were immediately in attendance and the drivers of car 23 (Albon) and car 24 (Zhou) have been taken to the medical centre.

“Both drivers were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre. Further updates will be given in due course.”

Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou crashes on the first lap of the British Grand Prix
Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu crashes on the first lap of the British Grand Prix (Frank Augstein/AP).

Meanwhile, pictures also emerged on social media of protestors storming the Northamptonshire circuit on the opening lap.

The FIA added: “We also confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton does not condone Silverstone supporters booing Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton does not condone Silverstone supporters booing Max Verstappen
Gregor Townsend admits frustration after Scotland’s loss in Argentina Gregor Townsend admits frustration after Scotland’s loss in Argentina
Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate final practice at British Grand Prix Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate final practice at British Grand Prix
f1crashbritishbritish grand prixalex albongeorge russellautozhou guanyu
Marcus Rashford feels ‘buzz’ at Manchester United after recharging his batteries

Marcus Rashford feels ‘buzz’ at Manchester United after recharging his batteries

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more