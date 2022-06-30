Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 11:09

Irish Open tees off in Kilkenny

This year's Open is being held in Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny
The 2022 Irish Open got underway earlier on Thursday, with the first group teeing off at 7.30am.

The trio of James Morrison, Justin Walters and Marc Warren were first to set off, while Paul Dunne was the first of the Irish to take to the course, beginning at 8.10am.

Dubliner Niall Kearney is one off the lead on five under, alongside Walters, Ryan Fox and David Law. South Africa's Thriston Lawrence is currently out in front on six under, through 14 holes.

 

Shane Lowry and Seamus Power have Tyrrell Hatton for company, with their group beginning at 8am. Lowry is currently on level par, while Power is ahead on four under after 12 holes.

Yet to join the action, Pádraig Harrington will get his game underway at 1pm.

