Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 06:29

Ireland name squad for first Test against New Zealand

Andrew Porter makes his return up front after missing the final two games of the Six Nations through injury
Ireland name squad for first Test against New Zealand

PA Sport Staff

Ireland have named their side to take on the All Blacks in Saturday’s opening Test against New Zealand.

Captain Johnny Sexton will be partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson Park, while Andrew Porter makes his return up front after missing the final two games of the Six Nations through injury.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will line out in the centre, accompanied by James Lowe and Keith Earls on the wings with Hugo Keenan at fullback.

England v Ireland – Quilter International – Twickenham Stadium
Andrew Porter has been named to make his return from injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong will pack down alongside Porter, while Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan were named at lock.

Peter O’Mahony will fill the blindside flanker role with Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at Number 8.

Cian Healy was named on the bench, despite suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury in Ireland’s 32-17 defeat against the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday.

He will be joined by Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Bundee Aki.

More in this section

Caelan Doris knows what it will take for Ireland to create history Caelan Doris knows what it will take for Ireland to create history
Shane Lowry welcomes closer ties between Tours in response to threat from LIV Shane Lowry welcomes closer ties between Tours in response to threat from LIV
Emma Raducanu suffers second-round exit at Wimbledon Emma Raducanu suffers second-round exit at Wimbledon
rugbynew zealandkeith earlsirelandall blacksmaori all blacks
Tadej Pogacar ready to join elite clubs with hat-trick of Tour de France wins

Tadej Pogacar ready to join elite clubs with hat-trick of Tour de France wins

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more