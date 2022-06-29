Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 11:44

Football rumours: Chelsea overtake Barca in race for Raphinha with £55m offer

The Blues are also planning a ‘triple swoop’ on Manchester City during the transfer window.
By PA Sport Staff

The race to sign Leeds winger Raphinha is heating up with Chelsea overtaking Arsenal and Barcelona. The Blues are close to cinching a £55m deal for the 25-year-old Brazil international, The Guardian reports. Raphinha’s hopes of a Barca move were doused somewhat after the LaLiga club’s financial crisis prevented them from matching Leeds’ valuation.

In more Chelsea-related gossip, the Daily Mail says the club are also interested in Inter Milan and Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar. The 27-year-old is also reportedly a target for Paris St. Germain, the paper writes.

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier play-off semi-final match at Hampden Park, Glasgow
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly one of three City players Chelsea are planning to ‘swoop’ on (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The same paper reports on more Blues news, claiming the club are considering a “triple swoop” on their title rivals Manchester City. The Mail says owner Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel are looking to sign the reigning Premier League champions’ midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, winger Raheem Sterling, 27, and defender Nathan Ake, 27.

And the Daily Star reports Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is poised make his first signing as boss with Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, 25, for £70m. The paper writes that Ten Hag is hoping the new recruit will convince Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, 30, to join the Old Trafford club.

Everton’s Richarlison at full time after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool
Spurs are in hot pursuit of Everton’s Richarlison (Peter Byrne/PA)

Richarlison: The Daily Telegraph reports Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of the 25-year-old Everton forward, offering Holland international Steven Bergwijn, 24, as a key part of a proposed £20million deal.

Cheick Doucoure: Crystal Palace are close to signing the 22-year-old Lens midfielder in a deal worth 21m euros (£18m) plus add-ons, The Guardian reports.

