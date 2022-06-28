Football rumours: Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool as free agent next summer

By PA Sport Staff

The most likely result at the end of next season will be Mohamed Salah‘s departure from Anfield as a free agent, according to the Mirror.

The paper says there are doubts the 30-year-old’s demands for a new contract will be met by Liverpool, with the club even willing to sell the Egypt international 12 months ahead of the end of his current deal for £60million (€69 million).

Staying on Merseyside where the Liverpool Echo reports Everton are not interested in selling Anthony Gordon as part of a double deal with Richarlison to Tottenham.

Winger Gordon, 21, is contracted at Goodison Park until 2025 but his 25-year-old team-mate is said to favour a move before the final two years of his contract are up. Chelsea and Spurs have both reportedly been monitoring the Brazil forward.

Jude Bellingham is understood to be keen on a return to England after playing in Germany (Trenka Attila/PA)

The Mail says England international Jude Bellingham has become Real Madrid’s main transfer target for 2023.

The paper cites AS as saying the Spanish champions will look to pick up the 18-year-old from Borussia Dortmund next year as they continue gradually rebuilding their midfield. The European champions are likely to face competition, however, with the teenager already linked to Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Blues are also said to be working to bring Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are trying to re-sign the Netherlands defender, 27, as part of their soon-to-be-announced deal with Manchester City for England forward Raheem Sterling, reports the Telegraph.

The Mirror says Arsenal are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Lisandro Martinez after offering £35m for Ajax’s 24-year-old Argentina defender.

Social media round-up

Crystal Palace 'closing in' on signing Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure with £22.5m deal agreed https://t.co/KbR96bxXAT — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 27, 2022

Frankfurt and Lyon to enter transfer battle with Everton, Leeds and Bournemouth for Blackburn star Ben Brereton Diaz https://t.co/ZPbYpy5yPx — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 27, 2022

Players to watch

Sven Botman: The Mail says Newcastle are about to complete the signing of the Lille defender, 22, but are moving on from their attempts to lure Reims’ 20-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike to St James’ Park.

Ousmane Dembele: The 25-year-old France forward, who has been courted by Bayern Munich and Chelsea, will not receive an improved offer from his club Barcelona before his contract ends on Thursday, according to Marca.