Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 16:49

Roy Keane loses €20 bet with former Ireland kitman after Cork loss

Roy Keane and former Ireland kitman Dick Redmond had a reunion at Croke Park yesterday
Roy Keane loses €20 bet with former Ireland kitman after Cork loss

James Cox

Roy Keane and former Ireland kitman Dick Redmond had a reunion at Croke Park yesterday, and Redmond had a much better day as he won a €20 bet as Dublin beat Keane's native Cork.

Keane was pictured on the big screen during Dublin's 0-21 to 0-10 win over Cork and a chorus of boos rang out at the sight of the former Manchester United captain.

However, the boos sounded fairly friendly rather than aggressive, and the Corkman laughed it off.

After the game, Keane caught up with Redmond and handed over €20 to his old friend following the bet.

Redmond tweeted a picture of the pair, captioned: "Handy money Dublin v Cork."

Redmond retired in 2020 after over 20 years as Ireland's kitman, he was hugely popular with players and management.

More in this section

Novak Djokovic gets Wimbledon title defence underway with win over Kwon Soon-woo Novak Djokovic gets Wimbledon title defence underway with win over Kwon Soon-woo
Football rumours: Gabriel Jesus agrees five-year deal with Arsenal Football rumours: Gabriel Jesus agrees five-year deal with Arsenal
Dragons add ‘RFC’ to name as rebrand moves to position Welsh region as a club Dragons add ‘RFC’ to name as rebrand moves to position Welsh region as a club
dublincorkroy keanedick redmond
Football rumours: Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool as free agent next summer

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool as free agent next summer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more