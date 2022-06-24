Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 10:29

Football rumours: Barcelona finally make bid for Robert Lewandowski

The Telegraph says the deal for the Bayern Munich striker is worth up to £34million.
Football rumours: Barcelona finally make bid for Robert Lewandowski

By PA Sport Staff

After months of anticipation, it is believed Barcelona have finally made an offer for Robert Lewandowski. The Telegraph says the deal for the Bayern Munich striker is worth up to £34million (€39 million), with the 33-year-old reported to be confident that the offer will be accepted.

Chelsea v Juventus – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot (Adam Davy/PA)

The paper also reports France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is ready to call time on his tenure at Juventus. The 27-year-old has made it clear to club bosses that he intends to quit the Italian club in the summer window, with the Premier League his preferred destination.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Matthijs de Ligt in action for Netherlands (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea have set their sights on Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Sun. Citing Sky Sports in Italy, the Blues view the 22-year-old as an ideal fill-in for the departed Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but would need to negotiate down his £103million release clause.

The Metro says Lyon intend to sign Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia, who is a target of Manchester United.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

PFA awards nominations
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo: The 37-year-old is concerned about the direction of Manchester United and is considering quitting Old Trafford, reports Portuguese outlet Record.

Christian Eriksen: Meanwhile, Sky Sports says the Denmark midfielder is weighing up whether to join the Red Devils.

More in this section

Rory McIlroy not impressed as Brooks Koepka becomes latest big name to join LIV Rory McIlroy not impressed as Brooks Koepka becomes latest big name to join LIV
Rory McIlroy hits out at some LIV golfers for 'duplicitous' behaviour Rory McIlroy hits out at some LIV golfers for 'duplicitous' behaviour
Director Marina Granovskaia expected to leave Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia expected to leave Chelsea
soccerchelseamanchester unitedbarcelonajuventustransfersrobert lewandowskibayern munichgossipmatthijs de ligtadrien rabiottyrell malacia
Football rumours: Armando Broja open to move to West Ham

Football rumours: Armando Broja open to move to West Ham

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more