Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 10:57

Three men charged after boxer Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint’

Ahmed Bana, Nurul Amin and Dante Campbell will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court.
Three men charged after boxer Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint’

By PA Reporter

Three people are due to appear in court after former boxing world champion Amir Khan was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

The Metropolitan Police said Ahmed Bana, 25, Nurul Amin, 24, and Dante Campbell, 20, have been charged over the incident in Leyton, east London, in April.

All three are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court later.

Scotland Yard said all three suspects, from north London, have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Amir Khan file photo
Amir Khan and Faryal, his wife, were in Leyton when the alleged incident happened (Nick Potts/PA)

Bana and Campbell have also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm.

Campbell has also been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Former boxing champion Khan, 35, was with his wife Faryal on High Road in Leyton at around 9.15pm on April 18 when he was allegedly approached by some men who threatened him with a gun before stealing his £70,000 watch.

More in this section

Football rumours: Armando Broja open to move to West Ham Football rumours: Armando Broja open to move to West Ham
Rory McIlroy hits out at some LIV golfers for 'duplicitous' behaviour Rory McIlroy hits out at some LIV golfers for 'duplicitous' behaviour
R&amp;A confirms LIV Golf Series players will be allowed to compete at Open R&A confirms LIV Golf Series players will be allowed to compete at Open
boxingmetropolitan policerobberykhanamir khanboxerahmed banadante campbellleytonnurul aminthames magistrates court
Rory McIlroy not impressed as Brooks Koepka becomes latest big name to join LIV

Rory McIlroy not impressed as Brooks Koepka becomes latest big name to join LIV

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more