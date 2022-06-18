Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 19:50

Fernando Alonso fastest in final practice amid challenging conditions in Canada

Charles Leclerc is set to start the race from the back row.
By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA, Montreal

Fernando Alonso set the fastest time in a wet third practice session ahead of Canadian Grand Prix qualifying.

The Alpine driver set the pace on the intermediate tyre with changeable conditions around the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit, where reigning champion and championship leader Max Verstappen just about kept his car out of the wall following a spin at the end of the hour.

Alonso set a time of one minute 33.836 seconds to top the time sheets ahead of the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.

Verstappen ended the session down in ninth, with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc not taking part as he replaced several parts of his power unit, meaning he is set to start the race from the back row.

Sebastian Vettel was third fastest ahead of the second Alpine of Esteban Ocon, with the two McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris fifth and sixth respectively.

George Russell was seventh for Mercedes, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton struggling down in 15th place.

Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10 for Ferrari, with more inclement weather forecast before the qualifying session.

