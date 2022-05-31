Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 11:54

Irish boxer Gabriel Dossen wins gold at European Championships

Galway fighter Gabriel Dossen has won gold for Ireland at the European Boxing Championships in Armenia.
Irish boxer Gabriel Dossen wins gold at European Championships

James Cox

Galway fighter Gabriel Dossen has won gold for Ireland at the European Boxing Championships in Armenia.

The 22-year-old beat England's Lewis Richardson on all of the judges' scorecards in the Middleweight final on Monday.

Dossen's right jab was a big problem for Richardson throughout the bout.

His powerful combinations and heavy shots put the win beyond doubt as the fight developed.

He joins Irish fighters such as Michael Conlan, John Joe Nevin, Jason Quigley, Paddy Barnes, Joe Ward and Ray Moylette who have won European Championships gold medals.

Earlier on in the day, 19-year-old Dylan James Eagleson won a silver medal.

He lost his Bantamweight final bout to Bilal Bennama of France, but will still return from Yerevan with the silver.

More in this section

Andy Murray races to victory in first match of his grass-court season Andy Murray races to victory in first match of his grass-court season
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev knocked out – day nine at the French Open Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev knocked out – day nine at the French Open
Everton manager Frank Lampard fined by FA for Merseyside derby comments Everton manager Frank Lampard fined by FA for Merseyside derby comments
Manchester City still want ‘a couple more’ signings

Manchester City still want ‘a couple more’ signings

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more