Darragh Egan confirmed as new Wexford senior hurling manager

James Cox

Darragh Egan has been announced as the new Wexford senior hurling manager.

Egan was previously a member of the Tipperary backroom team.

Wexford County Board confirmed the news in a statement today.

“Wexford GAA are delighted to announce that we will be proposing Darragh Egan as our new Senior Hurling Manager to the County Board for ratification later this month.

“A native of Kiladangan, Co. Tipperary, Darragh has won two All-Ireland titles as a player for Tipperary and was a selector and coach in Liam Sheedy’s backroom team, winning an All-Ireland in 2019. He is principal in Kiladangan National School and is heavily involved in Kiladangan GAA Club.

“We hope that you will join us in making Darragh welcome in Wexford and integrating him into the Wexford GAA family.”

Egan takes over from Davy Fitzgerald, who led Wexford to success in the 2019 Leinster senior hurling championship.

Last season ended in disappointment for Wexford as narrow defeats to Kilkenny and Clare.