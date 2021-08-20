Finn Harps win at home as Drogheda take Louth derby

A hat-trick from Tune Owolabi earned Finn Harps a 3-1 victory over St Pat's in Ballybofey on Friday evening.

The win has denied Pat's a spot at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table alongside Shamrock Rovers.

Meanwhile, Drogheda United got the better of neighbours Dundalk at Oriel Park.

We'd like to dedicate tonight's victory against Dundalk to our dear friend, David Conroy ♥️



We'd like to dedicate tonight's victory against Dundalk to our dear friend, David Conroy

Mark Doyle netted twice for the away side, seeing his team come away with a 2-1 victory.

After the game, the official Drogheda United Twitter account dedicated the win to clubman David Conroy who died in a road traffic collision in Duleek, Co Meath earlier this week.

Waterford got a big home win in the final match of the day, seeing off Longford Town 4-1.

Cian Kavanagh and John Martin each scored twice at Waterford RSC, while Dean Williams took the consolation for the visitors.