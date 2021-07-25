Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 21:19

German gymnastics team opt for full-body suits to promote freedom of choice

The team competed in red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles.
By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

The German women's gymnastics team opted to wear full-body suits in qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in a move they said was designed to promote freedom of choice and encourage women to wear what makes them feel comfortable.

The team, composed of Sarah Voss, Pauline Schaefer-Betz, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui, competed in red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles.

They wore similar outfits during training on Thursday and said they could choose to wear them again in competition.

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 2 The German women's gymnastics team competed in red and white unitards on Sunday. From left to right: Sarah Voss, Pauline Schaefer-Betz, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty

Voss said the team had discussed their choice of attire before competing on Sunday and had settled on the unitard.

“As you are growing up as a woman, it is quite difficult to get used to your new body in a way,” the 21-year-old said.

“We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable and we show everyone that they can wear whatever they want and look amazing, feel amazing, whether it is in a long leotard or a short one.”

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 2 Judges look on as Pauline Schaefer-Betz from Germany competes in the floor exercise during women's qualification on day two of the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty

Voss said the team – which wore full-body suits at the European championships in April in a move aimed at countering the sexualisation of the sport – were keen for the trend to catch on.

“We want to be a role model in any case, to make everybody have the courage to follow us,” Voss said.

The Germans' decision to wear unitards earned them praise from fellow competitors in Tokyo.

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 2 Elisabeth Seitz competes on uneven bars during women's qualification. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty

“I think it's really cool that they have the guts to stand on such a huge arena and show girls from all over the world that you can wear whatever you want,” said Norwegian gymnast Julie Erichsen. “I applaud them for that.”

In recent years the sport has been rocked by widespread cases of sexual and physical abuse, prompting the introduction of new safety protocols meant to protect athletes.

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 2 Elisabeth Seitz competes in the floor exercise during women's qualification. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty

For women, the standard competition outfit is a leotard, with long, half-length sleeved and sleeveless garments allowed.

Outfits covering legs are authorised in international competitions but to date they have been worn almost exclusively for religious reasons.

GAA round-up: Kerry regain Munster title with big win over Cork

