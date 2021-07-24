Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 16:33

GAA round-up: Waterford withstand Galway to claim qualifier win

Results and photos of all the GAA action this weekend
Tomas Doherty

Hurling

Waterford 1-30 Galway 3-20

A sensational first half of hurling from Waterford laid the foundation for their progress to the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Last year's beaten finalists won by 1-30 to 3-20 – having hurled the entire second-half with 14 men.

Conor Gleeson was shown a straight red-card just after the interval.

