GAA round-up: Waterford withstand Galway to claim qualifier win

Tomas Doherty

Hurling

Waterford 1-30 Galway 3-20

A sensational first half of hurling from Waterford laid the foundation for their progress to the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Last year's beaten finalists won by 1-30 to 3-20 – having hurled the entire second-half with 14 men.

Conor Gleeson was shown a straight red-card just after the interval.