GAA round-up: Waterford withstand Galway to claim qualifier win

Tomas Doherty
Hurling
Waterford 1-30 Galway 3-20
A sensational first half of hurling from Waterford laid the foundation for their progress to the All-Ireland quarter-final.
Last year's beaten finalists won by 1-30 to 3-20 – having hurled the entire second-half with 14 men.
Conor Gleeson was shown a straight red-card just after the interval.
A thriller in Thurles! Check out the best of the action from @Galway_GAA v @WaterfordGAA here. pic.twitter.com/RI3bGHe3uC
— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 24, 2021