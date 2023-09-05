Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 19:01

Emergency services search for child missing off Cork coast

It is understood the child got into difficulty swimming at Fountainstown beach in Co Cork
Emergency services search for child missing off Cork coast

Olivia Kelleher

Emergency services are searching for an eight-year-old child who went missing in the sea near Fountainstown, Co Cork on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood the child got into difficulty at around 4.30pm. The alarm was raised and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter was launched from Shannon.

The search at Cork Harbour is being assisted by the RNLI, fire services, customs and Mallow River Rescue.

Gardaí and ambulances are also at the scene. It is feared the youngster may have been swept out to sea while swimming at Fountainstown beach.

More to follow...

More in this section

More than 850 drivers caught speeding on national slow down day More than 850 drivers caught speeding on national slow down day
Woman claims husband carried out 'voodoo' spiritual attack on her Woman claims husband carried out 'voodoo' spiritual attack on her
SEC permanently withholds 39 students' Leaving Cert results due to cheating SEC permanently withholds 39 students' Leaving Cert results due to cheating
CorkbeachMissingfountainstown
Retained firefighters accept offer that will see them guaranteed annual wage

Retained firefighters accept offer that will see them guaranteed annual wage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more