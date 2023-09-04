Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 13:45

Book of evidence on Sliabh Liag murder charge ‘at advanced stage’

Alan Vial (38) and Nikita Burns (21) appeared separately by videolink at Letterkenny District Court before Judge Éiteáin Cunningham
Book of evidence on Sliabh Liag murder charge ‘at advanced stage’

Stephen Maguire

A man and a woman have appeared by videolink in court on Monday, both charged with the murder of a man in his 60s whose body was found off the Sliabh Liag cliffs in Co Donegal.

Alan Vial (38) and Nikita Burns (21) appeared separately by videolink at Letterkenny District Court before Judge Éiteáin Cunningham.

Both are charged with murdering Robert Wilkin (also known as Robin Wilkin) on June 25th, 2023, at a place unknown within the State.

Their arrests followed a weeks-long search for the remains of Mr Wilkin who was originally from Northern Ireland.

Alan Vial is charged with the murder of Robert Wilkin

His remains were found off Sliabh Liag on July 3rd last after a large-scale search by a number of State agencies including gardaí, the Irish Coastguard and the Rescue 118 helicopter.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins said the book of evidence was at an “advanced stage” but he was not sure if it was ready.

Mr Vial, of Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, was remanded in custody to appear again by videolink on September 18th.

Nikita Burns

Solicitor Rory O’Brien appeared for Ms Burns. When the charge was initially put to Ms Burns, of no fixed abode, on August 28th last, she replied “I didn’t do it.”

She appeared by videolink on Monday when Mr O’Brien said he presumed that directions in the case were still outstanding from the Director of Public Prosecutions officer.

Sergeant Collins said he was seeking two weeks for all matters in the case to travel with Mr Vial’s case.

Mr O’Brien said “I presume the State is endeavoring to expedite all matters”.

The case was adjourned, also to September 18th, to allow for directions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

More in this section

Ryanair reveals 63,000 passengers affected by UK air traffic control failure Ryanair reveals 63,000 passengers affected by UK air traffic control failure
Speed of 155km/h recorded on National Slow Down Day Speed of 155km/h recorded on National Slow Down Day
Police probe following alleged assault on Roy Keane at Arsenal game Police probe following alleged assault on Roy Keane at Arsenal game
DPPDonegalLetterkenny District Courtbook of evidenceSliabh LiagSlieve League
Man shot in arm and neck in Co Armagh

Man shot in arm and neck in Co Armagh

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more