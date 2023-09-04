RTÉ announces new presenters for Six One News and Nine O'Clock News

James Cox

RTÉ has announced that Sharon Tobin and Ray Kennedy will be permanent presenters of the RTÉ Six One News and Nine O'Clock News.

Journalist Sharon Tobin will join David McCullagh as the new presenting team for RTÉ's flagship Six One News from today, while broadcaster Ray Kennedy will present the RTÉ Nine O'Clock News on rotation with Sharon Ní Bheolain.

Ms Tobin replaces Caitriona Perry, who has moved to the US in a new role with the BBC. Mr Kennedy will take the place of Eileen Dunne, who has retired.

Ms Tobin joined RTÉ News as journalist and TV reporter in 2008. She has been a regular news presenter in studio and for outside

broadcasts in Ireland and abroad, such as the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

Ms Tobin has also co-presented RTÉ’s annual Budget coverage, hosted the current affairs programme Monday Night Live, and presented news specials, including US president Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland in 2023.

Mr Kennedy has worked with RTÉ since 2008 as a journalist and newscaster. He has reported extensively from Africa on the humanitarian crisis throughout 2012 and 2013.

He previously spent almost five years as Ireland Correspondent with Sky News.

Director of RTÉ News and current affairs Deirdre McCarthy said: "For all of us who work in News and Current Affairs the flagship Six One News and Nine O'Clock News are among our most watched and valued television programmes and represent the best of our daily newsgathering and trusted public service journalism.

"Sharon and Ray join our dedicated News & Current Affairs presentation team who strive every hour of every day to tell honestly and clearly, with integrity and credibility, the stories that matter to you, your families and your communities.

"They are accomplished journalists, and I am delighted they are joining the presentation team. Along with Eileen Whelan who will continue to anchor the One O'Clock News, our News and Current Affairs presentation team is a group of talented presenters who will continue to ask the probing questions, hold those in power to account and represent the public interest."