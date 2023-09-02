Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 11:13

Man arrested after €1.2m of cannabis seized in Dublin

Revenue officers seized approximately 60kg of cannabis with an estimated value of €1,200,000.
Man arrested after €1.2m of cannabis seized in Dublin

Michael Bolton

A man has been arrested in Dublin after €1.2 million of cannabis was seized in Dublin.

On Friday, 1st September 2023, as part of ongoing intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Dublin area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Coolock and Ballymun District Drugs Units and Revenue’s Customs Service.

During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 60 kg of cannabis with an estimated value of €1,200,000.

A 25-year-old man was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in County Dublin.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

More in this section

UK Government bailout will not solve NI’s financial problems – Chris Heaton-Harris UK Government bailout will not solve NI’s financial problems – Chris Heaton-Harris
Man in critical condition after Tyrone stabbing Man in critical condition after Tyrone stabbing
‘Police details’ poster in bus shelter contained incorrect information ‘Police details’ poster in bus shelter contained incorrect information
DublinGardaiCannabisDrugs Seizure
Crash victim Zoey set to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher, funeral told

Crash victim Zoey set to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher, funeral told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more