Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 11:48

Man charged with 21 burglaries across Donegal

He was arrested after scores of premises were broken into across south-west Donegal over a three-month period between May and July this year.
Stephen Maguire

A young man with no previous convictions has appeared in court charged with a spate of 21 different burglaries across Co Donegal.

Timmy O'Gara, aged 20, appeared at Letterkenny District Court to face the charges.

O'Gara was eventually arrested by gardai on August 4th and charged with the crimes.

He is accused of burglary having entered a building or part of a building, committing or attempting to commit an offence therein.

The alleged burglaries took place at various premises in a number of villages across rural Donegal including Cloghan, Kilcar, Glencolmcille, Inver, Carrick, Fintown, Teelin and Killybegs.

All charges are Contrary to Section 12 1b and 3 of the Criminal Justice Act 2001. O'Gara, of Drimroe, Glencolmcille, was accompanied to court by his father.

He did not speak during the brief hearing.

His solicitor, Mr Rory O'Brien, said the alleged offences traversed a couple of court districts but asked for the case to be brought back to Letterkenny District Court.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions will be required in the case.

Mr O'Brien was granted legal aid for his client saying that all charges arise out of separate incidents.

Judge Ciaran Liddy adjourned the case until November 6th.

DonegalLetterkenny District CourtTimmy O'gara
