Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 07:26

Tents to be used for Ukrainian refugees from next week

Tented accommodation is expected be used for Ukrainian refugees starting from next week
James Cox

Tented accommodation is expected be used for Ukrainian refugees starting from next week.

The Department of Integration said there are more than 24,600 temporary protection beneficiaries in Ireland at the moment.

Since May 1st, there has been a notable increase in the number of Ukrainian nationals arriving in the country.

Over 10,000 people have fled to Ireland during the summer months, with an average of 650 people per week seeking asylum.

While the Government has contracted almost 7,000 extra beds to accommodate these arrivals, there is still a significant shortage of housing for those seeking refuge in the coming weeks.

According to a spokesperson from the Department of Integration, as a result of this shortage, tented accommodation will soon be utilised to house new arrivals from Ukraine.

At the moment, there are 24,689 Ukrainians staying in hotels throughout the country, with the highest concentration being in Dublin (4,212), followed by Kerry (3,063) and Clare (2,944).

Monaghan has the lowest number of Ukrainians in hotels, with only 20 individuals seeking asylum there.

RussiaUkraineGovernmentRefugeesDepartment of IntegrationUkrainian Refugeeswar in Ukrainetents
