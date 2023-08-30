Tributes paid as grandparents and boy (3) killed in Cashel crash named

Gráinne Ní Aodha and Rebecca Black, PA



Three members of a family in Cashel, Co Tipperary have died following a crash.

The single-vehicle collision happened just before 9pm on Tuesday night in the Windmill Knockbulloge area just outside the town.

The couple who died along with their three-year-old grandson have been named locally as Thomas O’Reilly (45), his wife Bridget (46) and grandson Tom.

The driver of the car and the front seat passenger, a man and a woman (both 22) are understood to be Tom's parents.

An update from Gardaí on Wednesday afternoon said the pair are continuing to receive treatment for their injuries at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

The bodies of Thomas, Bridget and Tom have been removed from the scene and takenn to Waterford University Hospital where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

The road in the Windmill-Knockbulloge area remains closed to traffic to facilitate a forensic examination, with local diversions in place.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Kieran Ruane expressed condolences on behalf of Gardaí to the family.

Describing the scene as "traumatic and very difficult for everyone in attendance", Supt Ruane thanked gardaí, HSE Paramedics, Cashel Fire Brigade, staff at Tipperary University Hospital and Tipperary County Council for their professionalism and compassion to the family.

Tom O'Reilly (three). Photo: Garda Press Office

"Our local community here in Cashel is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic road traffic collision...I have spoken with the family of the deceased this morning, a family that is devastated by this terrible incident.

"I assured the family and I want to assure the community that local Gardaí here in South Tipperary are here to support them and the community, as we all come to terms with this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months," Supt Ruane said, adding that the family have asked for privacy at this time.

Bridget (46) and Thomas O'Reilly (45). Photo: Garda Press Office

Local councillor Declan Burgess expressed his sympathies to the family, who he said were “well-known” in the area, and thanked first responders who attended the scene.

He also thanked local residents near the crash who were at the scene on Tuesday night.

“Particularly following the tragedy in Clonmel, it’s awful news,” he told PA.

“Our community is struck by another blow, it’s a very upsetting situation, especially with a child involved.

“On behalf of the town, I want to express my deepest condolences to the families affected, Cashel is still trying to cope with this.

“Our thoughts are also with the two people who are still in hospital.

“I want to thank the brilliant first responders who attended the scene, and to thank the residents of the Windmill-Knockbulloge area who were first on the scene.”

Cashel is numb tonight. Deeply shocking. Big thanks to the first responders for their work in difficult circumstances. https://t.co/80aAfwOCxc — Declan Burgess Tipperary (@DeclanBurgess) August 29, 2023

Local councillor Roger Kennedy described it as a “terribly sad situation”.

“My sympathies to the family involved,” he said, adding it was tragic “to lose three of the same family”.

“They are a large extended family, they have great support here and there will be great support for them from the community.”

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary Martin Browne has spoken of the impact of the news of the fatal car crash in Cashel.

He told RTÉ radios' Morning Ireland that it was devastating coming so soon after the deaths of four young people in Clonmel at the weekend.

Mr Browne said he knew the family, who would be well known in the town, adding that the incident was “harrowing”.

“We send our condolences to the families, and I suppose it also needs to be said that the emergency services were brilliant and what they face on a daily basis as well needs to be recognised.

Mr Brown said that the stretch of road where the accident occurred was narrow and was well known for a field of sunflowers that had been planted to raise funds for cancer care.

An incident room has been established at Cahir Garda station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact the investigation team.

Any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Windmill Knockbulloge area near Cashel between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Tuesday are asked to make it available to gardaí. - Additional reporting from Vivienne Clarke