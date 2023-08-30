Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 06:25

Man, woman and infant boy killed in car crash in Co Tipperary

The road in Windmill Knockbulloge will be closed to traffic overnight as emergency services remain at the scene.
Man, woman and infant boy killed in car crash in Co Tipperary

By Gráinne Ní Aodha and John Besley, PA

A man, woman and infant boy have been killed in a road crash in Co Tipperary, gardaí said.

The single vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9pm on Tuesday when a car hit a wall in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel.

Gardaí said the adult male and adult female rear seat passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while the body of the infant boy has been taken to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

An adult male driver and adult female front seat passenger of the car have also been taken to Tipperary University Hospital where their condition is described as serious.

Co Tipperary fatal crash
A young girl lays a floral tribute outside Loreto Secondary School near to the scene of a car crash in Clonmel which killed four people on Friday (Niall Carson/PA)

The road in Windmill Knockbulloge will be closed to traffic overnight as emergency services remain at the scene.

The incident comes just days after four people were killed in a car crash in Clonmel, also in Co Tipperary.

Twenty four-year-old Luke McSweeney, his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney and Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also 18, were killed on Friday evening hours after the teenagers received their State exam results.

They were on their way to celebrate when the car they were travelling in overturned and hit a stone wall.

The funerals for the four young people will be held later this week, after thousands attended a vigil in Clonmel on Sunday to mourn the loss.

Fr Michael Toomey, a local priest in the Clonmel area who spoke at that vigil, said that the Cashel crash was “just heartbreaking”.

“Our Tipperary county suffers again. Thoughts and prayers for those who have died in tonight’s tragedy in Cashel,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

More in this section

Vera Pauw to leave Republic of Ireland role Vera Pauw to leave Republic of Ireland role
Róisín Murphy apologises for being source of ‘social media eruption’ Róisín Murphy apologises for being source of ‘social media eruption’
Former Booker prize-winner Anne Enright on missing out on a nomination this year Former Booker prize-winner Anne Enright on missing out on a nomination this year
GardaTipperaryIrishcashel
Tributes paid as grandparents and boy (3) killed in Cashel crash named

Tributes paid as grandparents and boy (3) killed in Cashel crash named

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more