Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 15:37

Two men arrested following shooting incident in Co Clare

Extensive damage was caused to a number of homes and vehicles
Cillian Sherlock, PA

Two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating a series of incidents in Co Clare in which it is understood a man was admitted to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on Monday and detained under Section 30 of the Criminal Justice Act.

At approximately 6.15pm on Sunday, gardaí were dispatched to the Deerpark area of Ennistymon after receiving a report that a number of individuals were in possession of a number of weapons, including at least one firearm.

Extensive damage was caused to a number of homes and vehicles.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A firearm was also discharged and a man in his 50s was later taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.”

A number of scenes were preserved for technical examination and investigations are continuing.

Garda are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065-7072180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

