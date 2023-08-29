Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 12:06

Woman (21) charged with murder of man whose body was found at Sliabh Liag cliffs

The body of Robert Wilkin (60s) was found on July 3rd after a week-long search
Stephen Maguire

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man whose body was found floating in waters off the Sliabh Liag cliffs in Co Donegal in July.

The body of Robert Wilkin (60s) was found on July 3rd after a week-long search by a number of State agencies, including gardaí and the Irish Coastguard.

At a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday, Nikita Burns was charged with Mr Wilkin's murder. The 21-year-old is the second person to be charged in connection with Mr Wilkin's death.

Ms Burns, wearing white trousers and a black top, appeared before Judge Ciaran Liddy on Tuesday morning, with Detective Sgt Matthie Murphy of Ballyshannon Garda Station giving evidence of her arrest, charge and caution.

The court heard that when Ms Burns was charged with Mr Wilkin's murder on Monday night, she replied: "I didn't do it."

Garda Superintendent Karen Duffy asked the court to remand the accused in custody until September 4th to appear at Letterkenny District Court by videolink.

Solicitor for the accused, Rory O'Brien, said bail does not arise in the matter.

Mr O'Brien asked for legal aid which was granted, and he also asked that she receive all the necessary medical treatment while in custody, including any psychiatric treatment she may need.

The case was adjourned until September 3rd to seek directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

