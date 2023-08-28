Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 13:58

Worrying trend of road fatalities this year, says TD

Mr Chambers said he wanted to make it clear that he was speaking about road safety generally and was not referring to the tragic deaths in Clonmel at the weekend or the two motorcyclists.
Worrying trend of road fatalities this year, says TD

Vivienne Clarke

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers has spoken of the worrying trend of increased road fatalities of which there have been 120 to date this year.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Mr Chambers said that while a lot of progress had been made in recent years, that trend had been reversed with the 120 deaths this year which comprised 27 pedestrians, 43 drivers, 17 motorcyclists, 26 passengers, three pedal cyclists and three e-scooter riders.

Mr Chambers said he wanted to make it clear that he was speaking about road safety generally and was not referring to the tragic deaths in Clonmel at the weekend or the two motorcyclists.

The Government was working with the Road Safety Authority to strengthen the wider road safety message and to address some of the historic causes which had contributed to the upward trend.

The Minister of State also spoke of the “absolute devastation and shock” at the “terrible tragedy” in Clonmel. He extended his condolences to the families, friends and wider community and said that the nation was mourning the loss of Nicole, Grace, Luke and Zoe, of the “four young lives lost in a split second.”

“It is just absolutely devastating. I know the community and people of Clonmel are supporting each other at this time, but it is just so sad.”

More in this section

High Court dismisses claim DPC failed to fully investigate alleged Google data breach High Court dismisses claim DPC failed to fully investigate alleged Google data breach
Aldi to create 340 new jobs over coming months Aldi to create 340 new jobs over coming months
Bank of Ireland to increase interest rates for savers Bank of Ireland to increase interest rates for savers
Department of TransportJack ChambersclonmelFatal road crash
Pinergy announce price decrease for residential customers

Pinergy announce price decrease for residential customers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more