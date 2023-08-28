Worrying trend of road fatalities this year, says TD

Vivienne Clarke

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers has spoken of the worrying trend of increased road fatalities of which there have been 120 to date this year.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Mr Chambers said that while a lot of progress had been made in recent years, that trend had been reversed with the 120 deaths this year which comprised 27 pedestrians, 43 drivers, 17 motorcyclists, 26 passengers, three pedal cyclists and three e-scooter riders.

Mr Chambers said he wanted to make it clear that he was speaking about road safety generally and was not referring to the tragic deaths in Clonmel at the weekend or the two motorcyclists.

The Government was working with the Road Safety Authority to strengthen the wider road safety message and to address some of the historic causes which had contributed to the upward trend.

The Minister of State also spoke of the “absolute devastation and shock” at the “terrible tragedy” in Clonmel. He extended his condolences to the families, friends and wider community and said that the nation was mourning the loss of Nicole, Grace, Luke and Zoe, of the “four young lives lost in a split second.”

“It is just absolutely devastating. I know the community and people of Clonmel are supporting each other at this time, but it is just so sad.”