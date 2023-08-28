Enoch Burke continues protest at Wilson's Hospital School as new term begins

Enoch Burke has attended Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath once again as the new school year gets underway.

Mr Burke is locked in ongoing legal proceedings against the school after he was dismissed following alleged gross misconduct.

As reported by The Irish Times, it is understood Mr Burke had entered the school building on Monday.

For much of the last academic year, Mr Burke attended the school each day in protest over the proceedings.

The school was successful in High Court proceedings against the teacher, who was ordered to pay the school's legal costs.

The court also issued an order forbidding Mr Burke from entering the school's grounds in Multyfarnham, but he was not prevented from stationing himself at the school gates.

In January, the court also ordered that Mr Burke would be fined €700 each day he refused to purge his contempt by showing up at the school. It is now estimated that these fines have surpassed €140,000.