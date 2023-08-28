Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Co Clare

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents, including a shooting and criminal damage that occurred in Ennistymon, Co Clare, on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6pm, Gardaí said a number of people in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon were in possession of a number of weapons, including at least one firearm.

During the course of a number of reported incidents in the area, extensive damage was caused to a number of domestic residences and vehicles.

A firearm was also discharged and a man in his 50s was later taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

A number of scenes have been preserved for technical examination and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on Sunday evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065-707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.