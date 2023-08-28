Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 11:00

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Co Clare

Extensive damage was caused to a number of domestic residences and vehicles during the course of the incident
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Co Clare

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents, including a shooting and criminal damage that occurred in Ennistymon, Co Clare, on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6pm, Gardaí said a number of people in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon were in possession of a number of weapons, including at least one firearm.

During the course of a number of reported incidents in the area, extensive damage was caused to a number of domestic residences and vehicles.

A firearm was also discharged and a man in his 50s was later taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

A number of scenes have been preserved for technical examination and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on Sunday evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065-707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Aldi to create 340 new jobs over coming months Aldi to create 340 new jobs over coming months
'National conversation' needed around AI and the workplace 'National conversation' needed around AI and the workplace
Locals grieve after one of worst tragedies to befall Co Tipperary town Locals grieve after one of worst tragedies to befall Co Tipperary town
GardaiClarecriminal damageennistymonfirearm posessionfirearm incident
High Court dismisses claim DPC failed to fully investigate alleged Google data breach

High Court dismisses claim DPC failed to fully investigate alleged Google data breach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more