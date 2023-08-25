Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 08:43

Air passengers delayed in Cork and Dublin due to self-service kiosk issues

Dublin Airport's Terminal 1 was unaffected by the issue
Air passengers delayed in Cork and Dublin due to self-service kiosk issues

Muireann Duffy

Some passengers faced delays at Cork and Dublin Airport on Friday morning due to an issue with self-service kiosks.

The IT issue caused delays for those attempting to check in for their flights in Cork and Dublin's Terminal 2.

Shortly before 7am on Friday, Dublin Airport tweeted: "An IT issue with self-service kiosks in Terminal 2 @DublinAirport has resulted in delays for some passengers checking in this morning.

"Daa is working with our airline partners to resolve the issue ASAP. This is no impact to our passengers in Terminal 1."

A similar notice was also posted by Cork Airport, but both were updated a short time later to confirm the issue had been resolved.

More in this section

What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
Teenager dies after getting into difficulty in the water in Cork Teenager dies after getting into difficulty in the water in Cork
Roofer who murdered Irish-born girlfriend with scissors jailed for life Roofer who murdered Irish-born girlfriend with scissors jailed for life
Pressure builds on Government as ‘seventh circle of hell’ at Stormont continues

Pressure builds on Government as ‘seventh circle of hell’ at Stormont continues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more